3 killed, including suspect, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois mobile home park

“It's an ongoing investigation,” said state police Capt. Jason Henderson, speaking to reporters Monday evening. “It's very fluid at this point in time. I would just like to reassure the community that this does look to be an isolated incident and there's nothing that they need to be in fear of at this time.”

Around the time officers arrived on scene, residents were told to shelter in place, with all vehicle traffic not entering or exiting. McLean County Unit 5 rerouted some school buses in the area. Deputies began allowing traffic to the nearby Ironwood Gardens Apartments shortly before 5 p.m., and Linden Street was reopened around 6 p.m.

Allison Quinn was working outside in her driveway when she heard what sounded like a round of fireworks or firecrackers being set off.

“At first it was a cluster, then it stopped, there was an occasional shot, then at the end of it it was just like a constant going off, then it just stopped,” Quinn recounted to The Pantagraph Monday afternoon. “Then I heard a whole bunch of sirens, people yelling and I saw people running down my street.”

Quinn, who lives on North Midway Avenue, said the shots sounded like they originated from the north part of the mobile home park. The whole encounter lasted “at least a couple of minutes,” she said.