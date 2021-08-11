3 tornadoes around state as National Weather Service warns of flooding to follow

Next 12 Hours
Wisconsin residents took cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for at least three counties and at least three twisters in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.
As night fell, the tornado warnings expired but the National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Crawford, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.
Tornado warnings were in effect for portions of Juneau, Monroe and Marathon counties, the weather service reported earlier Wednesday. The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah, and the weather service in Green Bay confirmed a tornado 15 miles south of Wausau.
A tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service had been predicting a chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail in that area.
The latest round of weather follows a day when storms across parts of Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power.
The storms erupted quickly across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday evening, feeding off humid, unstable air across the region.
The weather service at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. for most of Wisconsin, as well as portions of Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota.
The tornado watch covered all but northwestern and southeastern Wisconsin.
More high heat and severe thunderstorms are forecast for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
On Tuesday, a tornado was reported by law enforcement near Black Creek, which is about 25 miles west of Green Bay, though there were no immediate reports of damage, the Associated Press reported.
At one point, more than 4,000 customers of Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy were without power in Dane County, which was one of the areas hardest hit by the storms that moved across the state in the late afternoon and early evening. Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said more than 40 trees were reported down in the city Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning, Highway 171 was closed in both directions in Gays Mills on the bridge over the Kickapoo River because of flooding, the state Department of Transportation reported.
Andy Boxell of the National Weather Service said temperatures will warm into the 90s in many locations on Wednesday and combine with very high humidity to produce heat index values between 95 and 105 across the area, prompting a heat advisory for a large portion of the region, including Madison and Milwaukee, from noon until 7 p.m.
By the afternoon, storms are expected to fire along a cold front in central and west central Wisconsin, and expand and move southeast through southern Wisconsin during mid- to late afternoon into the early evening hours.
Large hail, winds in excess of 70 miles per hour, and a few tornadoes will be possible with the storms, Boxell said.
Heat index values likely will reach the middle to upper 90s for southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with more storms possible as a secondary cold front moves through, and a few strong storms possible along the Illinois state line, Boxell said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and some storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Skies should be partly sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 102, accompanied by southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
The chance for showers and storms, some of which could be severe, eases to 30% overnight, mainly before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 65.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 89 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms before 1 a.m. overnight Thursday into Friday as the low falls to around 59.
The Weather Service said quiet and more comfortable weather will follow, with no chances for showers and storms through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday through Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 78, 80, 81, 83 and 83, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 56, 58, 58 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few afternoon storms that could reach severe levels on a hot and humid Wednesday, an isolated shower or storm possible Thursday night, mainly south of Madison, and then quiet weather into the middle of next week.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 90, 89, 78, 77, 78, 82 and 84, and overnight lows around 65, 60, 58, 57, 60 and 62.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 91 at 2:55 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 3 degrees below the record high of 94 for Aug. 10, set in 1944 and 1958.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 64 at 3:15 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 44 for Aug. 10, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.35 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.15 inches, 1.36 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 8.33 inches, 2.82 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 15.51 inches, 8.77 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 10 is 1.55 inches in 1887.