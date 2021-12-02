 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

3rd federal team to assist Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Tim Walz - File

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces measures on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to use the Minnesota National Guard to alleviate staffing shortages at health care facilities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 surge. The governor spoke outside North Memorial Health Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale. 

 GRANT SCHULTE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with the high number of coronavirus patients, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.

A team of 14 doctors, nurses, and hospital staff from the federal Department of Health and Human Services will support COVID-19 treatment and patient care at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

The team will arrive on Friday and deploy for at least two weeks, with the option to extend, according to Walz's statement.

The governor said he asked President Joe Biden for more help dealing with COVID-19 when Biden visited Minnesota earlier this week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefed reporters Thursday on the latest confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. Health officials say the variant has been found in a Minnesota man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November. Officials said Thursday that the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided. Psaki said the man reported "mild symptoms" and public health officials, including the CDC, is currently doing contract tracing on the case.

Two emergency staffing teams from HHS have already assisted Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital.

The three federal teams are relieving doctors and nurses who have been treating a spike in hospitalized COVID-19 patients around the state.

“Even now, more than 19 months into our fight against COVID-19, we continue to be presented with new challenges and a need for new solutions," said Laura Reed, Fairview Health Service’s chief operating officer. “A rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with a significant need for acute care, has caused many hospitals across the country to reach capacity.”

People are also reading…

On Wednesday, Minnesota hospitals reported 1,549 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including 345 patients in intensive care units.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News