4 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in Portage, police say

Portage police said they arrested four people who were involved in a hit-and-run crash after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Monday night.

Capt. Daniel Garrigan said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago.

The incident began Monday around 6:45 p.m. when a Portage officer started a traffic stop near DeWitt Street and East Pleasant Street in Portage.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop at high speed. Officers initially followed before terminating the pursuit because it was unsafe.

Garrigan said the suspect vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of West Carroll Street. A witness allegedly saw three people exit the vehicle and enter a home on East Emmett Street.

Portage police attempted to contact the homeowner to cooperate by surrendering the suspects, but those attempts were unsuccessful. Garrigan said a search warrant was executed on the house.

“Located and seized as a result, included but are not limited to, were multiple firearms, illegal drugs (heroin, marijuana, cocaine, THC wax), drug paraphernalia (scale, baggies/packaging materials, smoking devices), US currency and a stolen vehicle,” Garrigan said.

Jane M. Gramza, 61, of Portage; Robert M. Pecina, 19, of Chicago; Abraham J. Siegel, 39, of Portage; and Pierre D. Toney, 31, of Madison, were arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail. Garrigan said three of the suspects were found hiding in an upper attic crawl space in the home.

Garrigan said the four individuals will face multiple felony charges related to this incident.