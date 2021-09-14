4 homicide victims found in SUV in western Wisconsin, authorities say

MENOMONIE — Four people found dead in an SUV in Dunn County in western Wisconsin are homicide victims, authorities reported.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said a 911 caller alerted deputies to a black SUV with Minnesota license plates that had been abandoned in a cornfield off a rural road in the town of Sheridan.

Authorities have not disclosed why they think the four are homicide victims, who they are and where they are from.

In a Facebook post Monday, sheriff's officials said the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area. The posting also said there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the abandoned vehicle.

No arrests have been announced.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol and assisting in the investigation.