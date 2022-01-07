4 killed when minivan hit by 2 semis on I-39/90/94 in Dane County, authorities say

Four people were killed when the minivan they were in was hit by two semi-trailer trucks Thursday night on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 124 on southbound I-39/90/94, Sgt. Adam Zoch said in a statement.

The incident began when a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander stopped to assist a Honda Civic that was disabled on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. When the minivan pulled back into traffic, it was hit by two semis, killing all four occupants of the van, Zoch said.

The occupants included a 36-year-old woman from Lyndon Station who was the driver, and an 18-year-old man from Lyndon Station and a 39-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells who were passengers. No details had been determined on the third passenger, a State Patrol dispatcher said Friday morning.

The drivers of the 2011 Freightliner and 1994 Kenworth semis — a 25-year-old man from Ashland, Ohio and a 61-year-old man From Havana, Illinois, respectively — were not injured, Zoch said.

No names were released.

I-39/90/94 southbound was closed at Highway 60 for about three hours, with De Forest fire, EMS and police personal, the Dane County and Columbia County sheriff’s offices, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Columbia County Highway Department assisting with the response and investigation.

