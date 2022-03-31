4-month-old dies after physical abuse; daycare worker arrested in death, Mineral Point police say

A woman who was caring for a 4-month-old was arrested Thursday for neglecting the baby, which police say caused the child's death, the Mineral Point Police Department said.

The baby died from injuries caused by physical abuse, medical staff at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison determined. The woman, Joanna Ford, was the baby's daycare provider on the day the injuries occurred, according to the Police Department.

The 4-month-old died at the hospital March 1, four days after the alleged abuse happened, Mineral Point police said.

Ford has been tentatively charged with "neglecting a child with death as a consequence," police said.

Mineral Point police are asking anyone with information on how Ford has cared for children in the past to call the Police Department at 608-987-2313.

