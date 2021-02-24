4 more state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open in Wisconsin

Public Health Madison and Dane County has said it hopes to vaccinate many K-12 teachers and staff at the Alliant Energy Center in early March. The department has requested 7,000 doses of vaccine each of the first two weeks of March for such immunizations, but it’s not clear how many doses it will get.

“They’ll receive some,” Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday. “Nobody’s getting all the vaccine they’ve asked for.”

So far in Wisconsin, eligible groups are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older. The general public should become eligible by late spring or summer, Willems Van Dijk said.

As of Tuesday, 815,516 people in Wisconsin, or 14% of the population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Some 366,096 people, or 6.3%, had received two doses, meaning they are fully immunized.