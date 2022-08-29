4 shot overnight Saturday into Sunday in Racine, police say

RACINE — Three people were shot in Downtown Racine early Sunday, just four hours after one man was shot in the area of the 4300 block of Washington Avenue, the Racine Police Department reported.

The shootings come in the wake of five people being shot in Racine early Friday morning.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. At least two ambulances left the area with lights and sirens activated just before 3 a.m.

When officers were sent to the scene at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, they reported finding “a large crowd in the area with multiple injured parties. During the investigation, officers learned that there was a large disturbance inside of a bar which spilled outside during which three people (two men and a woman) were shot.”

All three were hospitalized.

The bar was not identified.

While police were investigating Downtown, gunfire was heard to the south. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called in to investigate that scene, which was in the area of Ninth Street and Wisconsin Avenue, but no injuries were reported there.

The first shooting of the night was at around 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Indiana Street.

Police reported that a man was being treated for a gunshot at Ascension All Saints Hospital; the man had been driven to the hospital by a friend. “Officers learned that the victim was shot in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue,” the RPD said in a Sunday afternoon release.

No suspects are in custody for any of these incidents, police said. The investigations are ongoing.

The RPD is asking witnesses and others with information to call investigators at 262-635-7756. For those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the p3 app.