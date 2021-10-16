4 teens arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman trying to stop vehicle theft, Wauwatosa police say

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a hit-and-run crash that struck and killed a 47-year-old woman who was trying to stop an attempted vehicle theft at a Wauwatosa hotel early Thursday morning.
Police said the four teens — a 13-year old male, 14-year-old female, 15-year-old male and 15-year-old female — were trying to steal a vehicle at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Wauwatosa Thursday morning when Sunita Balogun tried to alert hotel staff of the incident.
Soon after, one of the teens entered Balogun’s SUV and struck her with it before stealing the vehicle and leaving the scene, police said.
The Journal Sentinel reported that police found the car, parked and occupied by the suspects, on Milwaukee’s north side.
Balogun, who was a Nigerian immigrant, died at the scene.
Wauwatosa police said the four teens are now in custody at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center.
