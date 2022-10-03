4-year-old dies after falling in parking lot, getting hit by car, Beloit police say

A 4-year-old died after falling in a parking lot and getting hit by a car on Saturday, Beloit police reported.
The child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot at the sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, slipped and fell down out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident, police said.
The child died at a nearby hospital, police said.
The driver was unable to see the child and will not be facing any charges or citations from what police termed a “truly horrific accident.”
Family members also are not facing any charges or citations, police said.
