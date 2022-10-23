43 people ejected, 20 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 43 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 20 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Purdue.

Of the 43 people ejected, 24 were UW students, and of the 20 arrested, 12 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Police said 23 people were ticketed during the game, with 13x being UW students.

Those ticketed and ejected included 16 for underage drinking, two each for disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol in Camp Randall, and one each for body passing, false identification, and obstructing/resisting.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, 10 were for possession of alcohol, five for intoxication, four for tobacco in Camp Randall, and two each for seating issue/student section and disorderly patron.