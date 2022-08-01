 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

5 children, 2 adults die in wrong-way crash on I-90 in northern Illinois, authorities say (copy)

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — A crash early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way car on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois left seven people dead, including five children, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows, and five children, all in a Chevrolet full-size van, were killed, according to Illinois State Police. The children were ages 5 to 13.

Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was driving an Acura TSX and also died, police said.

Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction “for unknown reasons” before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

The driver of the van, Thomas Dobosz, 32, was seriously injured.

People are also reading…

Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News