5 injured in Waukesha apartment fire, authorities say

WAUKESHA — Firefighters in Waukesha rescued two people from a burning apartment building while two others jumped from second-story windows early Tuesday, officials said.

According to fire Chief Steve Howard, a total of five people, including two women and three men, were taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Firefighters arrived at the four-unit apartment building about 1:30 a.m. and began to treat two victims who had jumped from second-story units while simultaneously rescuing two others inside the building.

Officials said firefighters had the burning building under control about 2 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the village of Waukesha, Vernon, city of Pewaukee and New Berlin fire departments. The Waukesha police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire. The state Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.

