The Wisconsin State Journal is honoring five people over the age of 65 who have dedicated much of their time to enriching the lives of others.
These Madisonians have started food pantries, helped students get high school degrees, made music and poetry accessible to all, assisted veterans and provided clothes to children.
Readers nominated Madison-area residents, and a panel of State Journal staff and representatives of AARP Wisconsin chose the honorees from dozens of worthy nominations.
The 5 Over 65 program is sponsored by AARP Wisconsin, Capitol Lakes, Quartz and Vista West, A Capri Community Property.
Read about the inspiring, selfless acts of the 5 Over 65 honorees: