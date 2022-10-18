5-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home dies, police say

ASSOCIATED PRESS
GREEN BAY — A 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday.
The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, WLUK-TV reported.
Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case.
No additional details were released.
The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries
Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries
Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined
Daytime break-ins of homes are most common
Southern states experience the most property crime
Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries
15. Dallas, TX
14. Houston, TX
13. Las Vegas, NV
12. Columbus, OH
11. Minneapolis, MN
10. Milwaukee, WI
9. Wichita, KS
8. Kansas City, MO
7. Oklahoma City, OK
6. Bakersfield, CA
5. Seattle, WA
4. Baltimore, MD
3. Detroit, MI
2. Tulsa, OK
1. Memphis, TN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!