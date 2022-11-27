 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
54 people ejected, 16 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

  Updated
Camp Randall Stadium in sun, State Journal generic file photo
STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison police reported that 54 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 16 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Minnesota.

Of the 54 people ejected on Saturday, 27 were UW students, and of the 16 arrested, nine were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Police said 16 tickets were given to people ejected: 11 for underage alcohol, four for possession of alcohol in the stadium, one for disposing of human waster.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, 18 were for possession of alcohol, 12 for disorderly patron, four for intoxication, three for seating issue/student section, and one for tobacco in he stadium.

