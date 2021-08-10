6 challenges Kathy Hochul will face immediately as governor

A key question being asked in many circles: Will she create a less top-down gubernatorial administration that does not get bogged down in governmental minutiae, like wording of highway signs or the state's response to natural disasters? Cuomo made clear, privately and publicly, that the state government was his to run and he was averse to sharing the limelight or key decision-making abilities.

5. Trust

Hochul, whose time in office will run out at the end of December 2022 unless she is reelected governor in a general election the previous month, has limited time to restore or at least improve public trust. Will she be less consumed with secrecy than Cuomo and put a halt to her predecessor's penchant for having his office, and all state agencies, act in less-than-transparent ways?

Hochul's relations with state lawmakers can only be improved compared with Cuomo, who was roundly disliked by rank-and-file and leaders in the two houses. They did business with him because they had to, not because they enjoyed it, many have said privately for years. The new governor's ability to treat the Legislature as a separately elected branch of government will go a long way to deciding how successful or not she might be with her policy and fiscal agenda.

6. Policy matters