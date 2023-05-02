DIVERNON, Ill. — A windstorm kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields Monday, causing numerous crashes and killing at least six people on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois, police said.

The late morning crashes involved involving 72 vehicles, two of which caught fire, authorities said.

Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wis., was identified Monday night as one of the people who died, and state police said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was working to identify the other five and notify their families.

State police said 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening from the crashes in both the southbound and northbound lanes. Their ages ranged from 2 to 80 years old, state police said.

The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis. It reopened Tuesday morning.

“The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us,” Tom Thomas, 43, said. Thomas was traveling south to St. Louis at the time.

Evan Anderson, 25, who was returning home to St. Louis from Chicago, said a tractor-trailer turned before striking his vehicle, sparing him from even more damage. “You couldn’t even see,” Anderson said. “People tried to slow down and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There was just so many cars and semi-trucks with so much momentum behind them.”

Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, who was driving to St. Louis to make deliveries for his custom frame company based in Elk Grove Village, said that after his truck hit the vehicle in front of him, he exited and moved to the side of the road, then returned after the chain reaction of crashes ended behind him.

Socarras Quintero said the dust continued to blow ferociously as he checked on other motorists and emergency crews arrived. He held up his backpack, caked with dust even though it was inside a closed truck cab.

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” he said.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s very flat, very few trees,” meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. “It’s been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as “horrific” in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Our first responders and emergency management teams are working diligently to clear the road, provide medical care to those in need, and collaborate with local officials to provide support to everyone affected by this tragic accident,” Pritzker said in the statement.

Kevin Schott, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said it had been an emotional day, but no first responders had reported injuries, despite their eyes being full of dust.

“This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we haven’t experienced locally before,” he said, adding that they were “very lucky” to have the quality of first responders that were on scene keeping each other safe.

Schott said the most difficult part was “trying to get to the victims in a rapid manner. Multiple vehicles were involved, some were on fire” and responders had to search every vehicle to check for injuries.

They’ve found those who were involved in the crash have been upset, “visibly so and understandably so,” he added.

Fire engines remained on scene late Monday afternoon in case of hot spots and reignited fires, Schott said.

Other agencies like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army also responded to offer assistance and support.

Starrick also said multiple helicopters responded to the scene and at least one person was airlifted.

“My heart goes out to the families; my heart goes out to anybody that found themselves in this situation,” Starrick said.

The state police said the crashes occurred around 11 a.m. north of the Farmersville area, one on northbound I-55 and numerous others on southbound I-55.

The Auburn Travel Center, a gas station in Divernon, was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday that the highway had been reopened in both directions.

