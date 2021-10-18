6 wounded in Racine shooting, police say

DEE HÖLZEL
RACINE — Six people were shot in what appears to be a mass shooting late Sunday night in the area of Yout and Carter streets, according to a Racine Police Department news release. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.
The shooting occurred on the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting of
Marcus "Earl" Caldwell Jr., who was shot and killed near that same corner on Oct. 17, 2020. Friends and loved ones of Caldwell had gathered throughout the day Monday celebrating Caldwell's life: he was a father and was 20 years old when he was killed, following a standout high school basketball career at Horlick. Social media posts from loved ones of Caldwell's said that they were shot during a gathering of his friends and loved ones.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby, at 11:12 p.m. RPD officers were responding to the area for a complaint of a gathering of people being loud and reckless driving in the area, which is on the city's north side, just east of Douglas Avenue.
As the officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots in the immediate area.
Officers immediately began rendering aid to the victims; none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, Melby said in the news release.
The investigation is ongoing. The RPD encourages potential witnesses or anyone with information to contact the RPD Investigations Unit 262-635-7756.
The 1200 block of Yout Street was quiet Monday morning, hours after a shooting.
ADAM ROGAN,
By Monday morning, the scene was calm: no crime scene tape or police were to be seen.
A mass shooting is defined as a shooting incident that involves four or more victims, excluding the shooter, at one or more locations close to one another.
In photos: A look back at Marcus Caldwell's basketball career
Case Horlick Basketball
Horlick's Marcus Caldwell drives through the defense of Case's Jonathan Rankins-James, left, and Owenn Schmidtmann, right, during the Rebels' 95-80 Southeast Conference win on Friday at Horlick High School.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Park Horlick Basketball
Park's Larry Canady drives to the basket against Horlick's Marcus Caldwell during the Panthers' 69-66 Southeast Conference win Friday at Horlick High School.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Jason Treutelaar, Marcus Caldwell and son
Basketball player and 2018 Horlick High School graduate Marcus Caldwell poses with Jason Treutelaar, head boys basketball coach, on graduation day. Next to them is Treutelaar's son.
Submitted photo
Case Horlick Basketball
Horlick's Marcus Caldwell drives to the basket against Case's Jonathan Rankins-James during the Rebels' 95-80 Southeast Conference win Friday at Horlick High School. Caldwell scored 25 points for Horlick.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Park Horlick Basketball
Park's Jalawn Farrell shoots after driving to the basket against Horlick's Marcus Caldwell during the Panthers' 69-66 Southeast Conference win on Friday at Horlick High School. Farrell scored four points.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
In Photos: Park runs past Horlick 84-56
Park's Jalawn Farrell drives to the basket as Horlick's Marcus Caldwell defends on Tuesday night during Park's 84-56 win at Park. Farrell had 15 points for the Panthers.
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
Caldwell photo
Horlick’s Marcus Caldwell drives past Park’s Ricky Canady during a game Dec. 12 at Park. Caldwell, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, is averaging 23.0 points per game.
JAKE HILL, Journal Times file photo
In Photos: Park runs past Horlick 84-56
Horlick's Marcus Caldwell drives to the basket past Park's Ricky Canady on Tuesday night during Park's 84-56 win at Park. Caldwell scored 14 points, while Canady had six for Park.
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
Marcus Caldwell Jr.
Marcus Caldwell Jr.
Boys basketball 2016-17 season
Horlick's Marcus Caldwell goes to the basket against Park's Nobal Days, left to right, Marcus Caldwell and Larry Canady during the first half of a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Friday evening, Jan. 13, 2017, at Park High School.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
021916-SPT-HORLICK-PARK-BOYS-BASKETBALL-10.jpg
Nobal Days, then a freshman forward for Park High School, battles with Horlick’s Marcus Caldwell, left, and Marquise Milton, right, for control of the ball Feb. 19, 2016 at Park High School. Days, an honor student, is excelling in basketball and track for the Panthers.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Case 72, Horlick 66
Case's Alexander Rogers passes the ball between the defense of Horlick's Marcus Caldwell, center, and Derrick Seay, right, during the first half of a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, 2017, at Horlick High School. Rogers finished with 10 points for the Eagles.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Case 72, Horlick 66
Case's Xavier Carroll tries to block the shot of Horlick's Marcus Caldwell during the first half of a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, 2017, at Horlick High School. Caldwell scored 21 for the Rebels in their 72-66 loss.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Case 72, Horlick 66
Case's DaVeon Clark shots the ball over Horlick's Marcus Caldwell during the first half of a Southeast Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, 2017, at Horlick High School. The Eagles won 72-66 and improved to 9-3 overall.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick's Marcus Caldwell drive to the basket against Park's Nobal Days, left, and Rance Kendrick, right, during the first half of a Southeast Conference boy's basketball game Friday at Park High School. Horlick trailed 31-30 at halftime, but won the game 75-45.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Horlick 75, Park 45
Park's Larry Canady is surrounded by Horlick's Samarion Beadles, left, and Derrick Seay during the first half of a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Park High School. Marcus Caldwell and Marquise Milton each scored 25 points in the Rebels' 75-45 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick's Derrick Seay, left, and Marcus Caldwell, top, try to block the shot of Park's Demonta Hudson during the first half of a Southeast Conference boy's basketball game Friday at Park High School. Huson had three points in Horlick's 75-54 win.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick's Marcus Caldwell drives to the basket against Park's Nobal Days during the first half of a Southeast Conference boy's basketball game Friday at Park High School. Caldwell scored 25 as the Rebels beat the Panthers 75-45.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Horlick 75, Park 45 (copy)
Park's Larry Canady is surrounded by Horlick's Samarion Beadles, left, and Derrick Seay during the first half of a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Park High School. Marcus Caldwell and Marquise Milton each scored 25 points in the Rebels' 75-45 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick’s Marcus Caldwell looks for room under the basket as Park’s Nobal Days (4) and Larry Canady (24) defend during a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Park High School. Caldwell and Marquise Milton each had 25 points in the Rebels’ 75-45 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER,
