66 people ejected, 32 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say

UW-Madison police reported that 66 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and New Mexico State.

Of the 66 people ejected, 39 were UW students, and of the 32 arrested, 24 were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

Police said 31 people were ticketed during the game, with 23 being UW students.

Those ticketed and ejected included 32 for underage drinking.

Of the people ejected without being ticketed, 18 were for possession of alcohol, 11 for intoxication, and two each for tobacco usage, disorderly conduct, and seating issue/student section. (Some received multiple citations.)

