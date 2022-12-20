73-year-old woman's body sat in car in mall parking lot for 2 days, police say

A 73-year-old Madison woman was found dead in her car in the West Towne Mall parking lot two days after buying food from a nearby restaurant.
Police were asked to do a welfare check at the woman’s Southwest Side home on North Wickham Court around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.
A short time later, an officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered her dead inside. According to police, she had purchased food on Thursday.
Police did not release the woman’s name and said her death is not considered suspicious.
Fave 5: Fascinating people we profiled in 2022
I had a wonderful time meeting these people in our community and hearing their stories. I hope you do, too.
Many readers wrote in awe of Fitchburg's Michelle Ogilvie. Her passion? Making home-cooked meals for people who don't have a home.
Scotty Rorek converted his family's van into the vehicle of his dreams: A Ghostbusters car.
When I profiled artist Tom Jones, I just had to talk with the amazing young woman in his work at the National Portrait Gallery.
Will Janssen and Diane Dangerfield built a culture of music -- and belonging -- at the school where they taught for decades.
You, our readers, sent in remarkable stories of people who have overcome the odds.