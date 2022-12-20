 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

73-year-old woman's body sat in car in mall parking lot for 2 days, police say

  • 0
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 73-year-old Madison woman was found dead in her car in the West Towne Mall parking lot two days after buying food from a nearby restaurant.

Police were asked to do a welfare check at the woman’s Southwest Side home on North Wickham Court around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at temperature and precipitation trends across the country in our updated winter outlook.

A short time later, an officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered her dead inside. According to police, she had purchased food on Thursday.

Police did not release the woman’s name and said her death is not considered suspicious.

Fave 5: Fascinating people we profiled in 2022

I had a wonderful time meeting these people in our community and hearing their stories. I hope you do, too. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News