8 cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, sheriff says

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

In Brief According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office's Thursday presentation on election fraud: EIGHT people whose family members said should not have been able to vote and would not have consciously wanted to vote did vote at Ridgewood Care Center, which has a capacity for 200 residents, of whom 42 voted in the 2020 presidential election.

people whose family members said should not have been able to vote and would not have consciously wanted to vote did vote at Ridgewood Care Center, which has a capacity for residents, of whom voted in the 2020 presidential election. ZERO people have been charged with any form of election fraud, although the RCSO may refer its investigation at some point to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Sgt. Michael Luell, who led the investigation, said that eight men and women whose mental capacities had diminished due to age and/or disease, several of whom were largely unaware of what day it was and sometimes couldn’t recognize family members, sent mail-in ballots from Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road.

No charges have been filed in connection to the investigation. Schmaling and Luell said they may forward recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, but would prefer that a statewide investigation be launched.

The Sheriff’s Office is alleging that the Wisconsin Elections Commission repeatedly broke the law when it advised municipalities throughout the state to not follow state law and no longer require “Special Voting Deputies” to go into nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, SVDs include one Republican volunteer and one Democratic volunteer who go into a nursing home to ensure that those want to vote but cannot physically make it to the polls are able to cast an absentee ballot. That law was waived by a vote of the WEC throughout 2020, which the RCSO alleges is illegal and should be considered “election fraud” under Wisconsin statute. According to the investigation, staff members acted as SVDs, even though state law was supposed to have prohibited this.

In March 2021, Special Voting Deputies — which have no affiliation with a sheriff's deputy other than the name similarity — were again OK’d by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The WEC is a six-member board with three Democratic appointees and three Republican appointees. As such, the guidance it passed in a series of votes regarding Special Voting Deputies — which the RCSO alleges broke the law — was bipartisan, often with a 5-1 vote, with Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson typically voting against due to concerns over laws being ignored.

Luell alleged Thursday that not only did the WEC advise that laws be ignored, but also that they failed to find alternatives to traditional SVDs to ensure that people who wanted to act as SVDs could do so in the interest of election integrity. He pointed out that the WEC has been meeting virtually for months, but never advised that perhaps SVDs could also do their work virtually.

Luell also reviewed visitor logs from the facility throughout 2020 that found dozens of non-employees and non-residents, such as maintenance workers and those coming in for interviews and at least one DoorDash food delivery driver, were allowed into the building throughout 2020, but no exceptions were made for SVDs.

Schmaling said that he suspects that the illegality is more widespread, but said that Luell’s investigation dealt only with Ridgewood.

No allegations or evidence of election fraud beyond the eight alleged cases at Ridgewood were made Thursday.

As of 1:05 p.m. Thursday, less than an hour after the press conference ended, the WEC had not yet responded to the allegations.

The Journal Times called the Ridgewood Care Center to seek comment on the investigation. The woman who answered the phone said she couldn’t speak on the allegations, forwarded the call to a supervisor, Administrator Scott Myers, who then did not pick up the phone.

Schmaling said that in the spring, he contacted Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office to initiate a statewide investigation of voting in nursing homes, but Kaul’s office rejected that suggestion.

No agency in the state other than the Attorney General’s Office has the authority to launch such a statewide investigation.

During Thursday’s press conference, Schmaling repeatedly said he is not trying to overturn any elections or get any votes retroactively changed. Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 21,000 votes in 2020, which has been repeatedly affirmed by recounts and, so far, by a Republican-ordered audit of the 2020 election.

"We're not trying to change one vote," Luell said. "We're not trying to change one election. We're trying to hold the government accountable."

The RCSO investigation, which was not known to the public or to the Wisconsin Elections Commission until Wednesday, is not part of any of the statewide probes, Schmaling said.

Luell said he reached out to the families of more than 40 Ridgewood residents who voted in the election; eight of them said their loved one should not have voted and would not have consciously wanted to vote because of their own diminished mental capacity.

One of those who voted, identified only as Shirley, allegedly cast an absentee ballot even though she often could not recognize her own daughter — a woman named Judy, who filed the original complaint — and had begun hallucinating, then died in Oct. 9, 2020, weeks prior to Election Day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

"The facility took advantage of Judy's mother," Schmaling alleged.

The investigation began in late 2020 after Judy filed a complaint with the WEC. The WEC forwarded the complaint to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, which then forwarded the complaint to the RCSO for investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0