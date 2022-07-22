81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake after falling off paddleboard, going under water

An 81-year-old man was pronounced dead on Friday, July 22, after he reportedly fell off his paddleboard in Geneva Lake and went under water.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday officers with the Town of Linn Police Department along with Linn Fire and EMS responded to the south shore of Geneva Lake near Hunt Club Lane for a report of a drowning, according to news releases from the Town of Linn Police Department and Geneva Lake Police.

Responding officers arrived to find EMS personnel performing life saving measures on an 81-year-old man who was pulled from Geneva Lake. Witnesses said the man, identified as Peter K. Scheuer of Chicago, had been on a paddleboard when he lost his balance, fell into the water and went under. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Witnesses reported Schauer had traveled approximately 100 yards east of the pier when the paddleboard encountered a wake from a passing boat causing Schauer to fall into the water, according to the Geneva Lake Police.

Within approximately five minutes bystanders and family members were able to locate him and get him to shore. Lifesaving efforts by family and EMS were not successful and the man died at the scene.

“The Town of Linn Police Department sends our condolences to all those involved, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during the tragic and difficult time,” Linn Police said in their press release.

The Town of Linn Police Department was assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency, Town of Linn Fire and EMS, City of Lake Geneva Fire and EMS, Mercy Hospital MD and the Water Safety Patrol.