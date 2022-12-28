89-year-old resident of care center died from 'weather exposure,' Kenosha police say

An 89-year-old female resident of a Kenosha assisted-living facility and memory care center was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19, authorities reported.

The woman, who police are not naming, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. that morning outside Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St. Police were called to the area to conduct a death investigation, Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a media release Tuesday morning.

The death is related to weather exposure.

Temperatures the night of Dec. 18 were below freezing, according to weather archives.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is also investigating the matter.

Representatives with Parkside Manor had no comment Tuesday. The Kenosha News called the facility for clarification on Tuesday but the person answering the phones hung up both times.

Kenosha Police continue to investigate this death with the potential for criminal charges being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Parkside Manor, according to the organization’s website offers support for clients facing early, mid-stage and advanced Alzheimer’s disease, and other related illnesses. Parkside Manor also offers custom assisted-living care options so eligible residents can receive as little or as much help as desired.

Parkside Manor is a part of Chicago-based Encore Senior Living LLC, according to the website. Encore Senior Living could also not be reached for comment Tuesday.