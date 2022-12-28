 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

89-year-old resident of care center died from 'weather exposure,' Kenosha police say

A new study has claimed that it is possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis.

PARKSIDE MANOR

Five residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St.

An 89-year-old female resident of a Kenosha assisted-living facility and memory care center was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19, authorities reported.

The woman, who police are not naming, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. that morning outside Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St. Police were called to the area to conduct a death investigation, Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a media release Tuesday morning.

The death is related to weather exposure.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures the night of Dec. 18 were below freezing, according to weather archives.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is also investigating the matter.

Representatives with Parkside Manor had no comment Tuesday. The Kenosha News called the facility for clarification on Tuesday but the person answering the phones hung up both times. 

People are also reading…

Kenosha Police continue to investigate this death with the potential for criminal charges being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Parkside Manor, according to the organization’s website offers support for clients facing early, mid-stage and advanced Alzheimer’s disease, and other related illnesses. Parkside Manor also offers custom assisted-living care options so eligible residents can receive as little or as much help as desired.

Parkside Manor is a part of Chicago-based Encore Senior Living LLC, according to the website. Encore Senior Living could also not be reached for comment Tuesday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These runway fashions were created using AI designers in Hong Kong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News