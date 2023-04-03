The National Weather Service in Milwaukee now has confirmed nine tornadoes during Friday's heavy storms that rolled across southern Wisconsin, up from the three it initially reported.

The weather service said it plans to do a damage survey in Iowa County on Monday, so the total could rise.

There were three tornadoes in Walworth County. One went from Sharon to Delavan that damaged a few barns, weakened briefly and then knocked down some large trees. Another started at Geneva National Golf Club and went north, damaging a storage facility and send debris a mile away. A third tornado hit south of Whitewater and caused minor damage to a house.

A tornado touched down in Beloit and uprooted trees before crossing I-39/90 and ending in a field. Trees were snapped from a tornado in Juda in Green County, and another tornado in that county damaged outbuildings and uprooted trees. Another tornado north of Brodhead in Green and Rock counties caused minor damage.

In Dane County east of Stoughton, an EF1 tornado snapped power poles and carried sheet metal 400 yards. The tornado in Lake Ripley in Jefferson County damaged trees, fences and some minor damage to a home. A shed was destroyed.

The tornadoes in Green and Dane counties were EF1 tornadoes with winds up to 100 mph. The others were EF0 tornadoes with winds up to 80 mph.

There have been no injuries reported.

The massive storm swept through the South and Midwest on Friday.

Warm weather is supposed to continue until later on Wednesday. There is a chance for rain Monday and stronger storms Tuesday.

