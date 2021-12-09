A foot or more of snow to bury swath of central, northern Wisconsin Friday afternoon into the night

A foot or more of snow will fall on a swath of central and northern Wisconsin Friday afternoon into the night, while southern Wisconsin will see some snow and potentially ice, according to forecasters.

Much of southern Wisconsin will see a brief period of light snow moving from southwest to northeast on Thursday morning, possibly changing to very light freezing drizzle, meteorologist Mark Gehring of the National Weather Service said.

Snow accumulations could reach an inch north of Madison and Milwaukee, and freezing drizzle could produce a glaze of ice well inland from Lake Michigan, Gehring said.

The big storm will move in late Friday afternoon, starting with snow and freezing rain northwest of Madison and rain elsewhere. The rain will change to snow from west to east early Saturday morning, before ending by noon Saturday, when it will be very windy, Gehring said.

The greatest chances for freezing rain and light ice accumulation are for Sauk, northwest Columbia, Marquette and Green Lake counties.

Accumulating snow is expected for areas along and northwest of a Dodgeville to Fond du Lac line Friday afternoon into the night, and some light accumulating snow will be possible across most of the area Saturday morning, the Weather Service said.

For Friday afternoon into early Saturday, there is a winter storm watch for Juneau and Adams counties, and a winter weather advisory for Crawford, Grant and Richland counties.

Expected snow totals include 5 to 12 inches for La Crosse, 8 to 14 inches for Eau Claire, 7 to 11 inches for Wausau, 2 to 6 inches for Wisconsin Dells, a trace to 2 inches for Madison, and just rain in southeastern Wisconsin.

The powerful system has caused winter storm watches and warnings across parts of seven states, including delivering the first heavy snow of the area to many mountain ranges of the western U.S., AccuWeather said.

The snow will be a boon to the ski industry, which has faced setbacks without fresh powder so far this season, and a boost for the drought when the snow melts later in the winter and spring. The snow is likely to stop Denver short of hitting an all-time record of consecutive number of days without snow, after the city broke its record for latest first measurable snow, AccuWeather said.

There is the potential for 6 to 12 inches of snow to accumulate and cause difficult travel along a 1,000-mile swath of the central U.S. from early Friday to early Saturday, with severe weather to the south that could include isolated tornadoes, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 70% chance for snow showers and freezing rain before 3 p.m., then flurries between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch, cloudy skies, a high near 34 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the southwest in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 28, there is a 90% chance for precipitation in the form of snow showers before noon, rain and snow showers between noon and 3 p.m., and rain showers after 3 p.m., with a high near 38 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the east in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 100% chance for precipitation in the form of rain showers before 5 a.m., then snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain, with snow showers ending by noon. The snow could accumulate to less than a half-inch overnight and less than an inch on Saturday.

The low should be around 29 and the high Saturday near 35, with west winds gusting to 35 mph.

The weather will make a dramatic turn after the storm moves out with potential record warmth next week, the Weather Service said.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday and Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 43, 46, 50 and 60, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 24, 30, 32 and 43.

Madison's record high for Dec. 15 (Wednesday) is 52, which was set in 2011.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts that snow could total up to half an inch on Thursday in the Madison area and an inch to the north and northeast; snow from the Friday-Saturday storm could total up to an inch south/southeast of Madison, 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area, and 2 to 6 inches in the tier of counties to the north and northwest; and potential record warmth next week with a chance for spotty, light rain in Wednesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 36, 37, 34, 44, 45, 46 and 54, and overnight lows around 25, 29, 27, 32, 35 and 39.

Southern Wisconsin won’t be the only area to see potential record warmth, AccuWeather forecasters said, as a developing weather pattern will favor well-above-average temperatures and most likely a lack of snow for much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation that could last until the start of calendar winter on Dec. 21 and beyond.

Temperature departures above normal are likely to reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit or more and even challenge record highs on multiple days, as the jet stream bulges north. In contrast, the jet stream will dip south in the west, allowing much-needed storms to dive south along the Pacific coast, push across the Rockies then swing northeastward toward the northern Plains and upper portion of the Great Lakes.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 27 at 3:25 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 8, set in 1946.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 16 at 7:17 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 8, set in 1876.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.16 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.29 inches of precipitation, 14.71 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 8 is 0.82 inches, set in 1966.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at a trace, 2.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 5.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 8 is 7.1 inches, set in 2009.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.