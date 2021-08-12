A generation later, people find heaven at Iowa's Field of Dreams

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big league ball.
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, next to the actual site used in the 1989 film. A crowd of about 8,000 is expected.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On a sun-kissed Iowa morning, Tom Butler stood a long fly ball away from the iconic "Field of Dreams" ball diamond and shook his head.
“It took me 43 years to get here the first time and 43 years and seven days to make it back,’’ said Butler, who recently visited the park twice on a trip across the country. “This is a special place and to be here and have a chance to breathe the fresh air. It feels great.’’
The Hollister, Calif., native first visited the Field of Dreams Movie Site in early May, traveling with family members while on a trip to pick up his daughter after she completed classes at a Wisconsin college.
They played a little catch, ran the bases and just enjoyed being outdoors together, something anyone can do when they visit the site made famous by the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.’’
The prototypical Iowa farmhouse, perched on top of the hill, overlooks the diamond where eventually by late June this year’s crop of corn will form the outfield fence.
Guests can even re-enact the actions of the movie’s ghost players, who made their way out of the corn and onto the lush green outfield grass.
“This place, it’s baseball, it’s America,’’ Butler said. “There’s such a relaxing atmosphere here. After the past year, it feels good to be out here. We had to stop back on our way back to California. Once wasn’t enough.’’
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are scheduled to participate in the Major League Baseball at Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, a nationally-televised regular-season game originally scheduled for 2020 but pushed back to the current season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field, built to major-league specifications and surrounded by modern light standards, will become a beehive of activity as the summer progresses and everything from portable clubhouses to portable grandstands are set up to facilitate the first major-league game ever played in the state of Iowa.
That field, which will also will be surrounded by corn, is separated from the movie diamond at the Field of Dreams Movie Site by a path.
The major-league field is visible from the movie site and farmstead but is not open to the public. Major League Baseball provides 24-7 security to keep curiosity seekers at a distance.
There are, however, a growing number of things to see and do at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, which sits on a 197-acre farm just under four miles northeast of Dyersville, Iowa.
“The Field of Dreams is about baseball, but it is about so much more than that,’’ said Tom Mietzel, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams site. “It’s family, friends, the people you connect with in your life. The story now is as relevant as it was when the movie premiered.’’
That was a generation ago and Mietzel’s organization is working on different ways for people to interact with the movie’s setting.
While no admission is charged to visit the Field of Dreams, donations to assist with ongoing upkeep are suggested.
The ball diamond with its simplistic backstop, wooden benches and nearby bleachers will remain the centerpiece, available to visit daily from April through October and on weekends in November.
“A game of catch, swinging the bat, it takes us all back to when we were young,’’ said Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball.
“This site has become a pilgrimage for some people. In a normal year, we have visitors from all 50 states and a number of foreign countries. It’s a special place in the middle of an Iowa cornfield.’’
After being paused last year because of COVID-19 concerns, the site’s Ghost Players “Greatest Show on Dirt’’ performances are scheduled to resume this summer.
“The Ghost Players have been entertaining here in the summers since 1990 and we’re looking forward to having them walk out of the corn again,’’ Weinberg said. “They’re a part of what makes this place unique.’’
The free hour-long interactive comedy routine was scheduled to be performed on two Saturdays, July 24 and Aug. 21.
A third performance is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, as part of a First Responders Appreciation Day fundraiser.
Tickets that day are priced at $10 and include baseball games between police and firefighters from Chicago, Dallas and New York, a country music concert featuring Jake Dodds and a showing of the movie "Field of Dreams" in the outfield under the lights.
Daily throughout the summer, 30-minute tours are offered of the white two-story farmhouse, the homestead for the Lansing family that owned the property when it became the set for the fictitious Kinsella family in the movie.
The three bedrooms of the farmhouse are now available for overnight stays and can accommodate groups of up to seven. Rates, which include a gift basket, start at $500.
A century-old barn on the property has been renovated and will be available for group events ranging from receptions to business meetings. Wide windows overlook the ball diamond, providing a unique setting that has been popular for weddings, reunions and business retreats.
A new gift shop has opened and for the first time, hot food and beverages are available at the site featuring standard ballpark fare, including peanuts and Cracker Jack.
A wildflower-filled park and a two-mile hiking path along a creek are scheduled to open to the public for the first time this summer.
“This is a place of peace,’’ Mietzel said. “A wonderful outdoor space with plenty of room to get away from it all. That’s a big part of the attraction.’’
Visiting Field of Dreams? Check out these side trips in the area.
If You Build It Exhibit
- This storefront museum on 1st Avenue East and 2nd Street SE in downtown Dyersville, Iowa, is filled with movie memorabilia from the Field of Dreams, explains how the movie site was selected and details how the Ghost Players and Black Sox scandal are part of the lore.
- A giant mural on the side of the building provides a great photo opportunity.
- Open through October, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Red Faber Museum
• The baseball Hall of Famer was the second-to-last spitball pitcher in the majors.
• A teammate of Shoeless Joe Jackson, Faber won three games in the 1917 World Series and is remembered in a museum in his hometown of Cascade, Iowa. Open by appointment, email cascadehistory@netins.net for details.
National Farm Toy Museum
• The history of the evolution of farming can be found in toys produced for each generation.
- Located at 1110 16th Ave. Ct. SE in Dyersville, Iowa.
- Open daily, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
• Tells the story of the Mississippi River and its ecosystem with a variety of interactive exhibits, featuring animals that live along the river and the chance to explore a steam-powered dredge.
- On the riverfront in nearby Dubuque, 350 E 3rd St. Open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mines of Spain Recreation Area
• Located on 1,437 acres of wooded and prairie land just south of Dubuque, the National Historic Landmark includes the Julien Dubuque Monument and the 15-acre Horseshoe Bluff Interpretive Trail, covering wetland, creeks, forest, prairies and meadows from a bald eagle’s view.
Heritage Trail
• A 26-mile crushed limestone trail runs from a trail head adjacent to Highway 136 in northeast Dyersville, Iowa, to the Mississippi River near Dubuque, Iowa.
Maquoketa Caves
• About 40 miles south of the Field of Dreams lies scenic Maquoketa Caves State Park, a hiker's paradise with six miles of trails through 15 caves, bluffs, geologic formations and forest.
• Some caves, like Upper, Middle, and Lower Dancehall, are large and wide with birds darting in and out, while others, like Barbell Cave and Match Cave, can be tight fits and require getting your clothes a little dirty.
- The park has limited parking. Once designated parking spots are full, visitors must wait for an open parking spot to access the park. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends avoiding weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the park is most crowded.
- Campgrounds are available by reservation. The park accepts same-day reservations (before 9 p.m.) through October.