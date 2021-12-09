'A growing problem': Vilas County woman gets 18 months in prison for elder abuse

A 29-year-old Vilas County woman will face 18 months in prison for charging nearly 400,000 to the credit card of an elderly woman she was caring for, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Kassie A. Wujkowski, of Arbor Vitae, was sentenced on Tuesday for using the 70-year-old victim's credit card over a thousand times, spending nearly $140,000 at casinos, the DOJ said. Wujowski was providing in-home care for the 70-year-old.

"Elder fraud and exploitation is a growing problem, with an estimated $77.8 million lost annually in Wisconsin," Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. "It is also a vastly underreported crime."

Kaul added that suspected elder abuse can be reported at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org or by calling 1-833-583-0107.

From the victim's credit card, Wujkowski paid herself and family members over $80,000. Another $20,000 went to paying Wujkowski's own credit card bills.

Wujkowski will serve an additional 18 months of extended supervision following her prison term and pay over $300,000 in restitution to the victim.

