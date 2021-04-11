A late Madison man's mission for Mars, a mother's love to see it through

Local roots

The Willmore name is not only now on Mars but likely familiar to many in the Madison area.

Betty and her husband Harold “Jim” Willmore owned the Grandview Resort near Esther Beach on Lake Monona from 1972 until 2005. The collection of cottages, rented to vacationers in the summer and college students and teachers during the school year, was built in the 1930s. The couple’s children, Jim and Tracy helped run the resort and when they were old enough moved from their parents’ 3,000-square-foot farmhouse built in 1900 into one of the 400-square-foot cottages on the other side of the driveway.

When the Willmores closed the resort, it was the last of its kind on the lake. In 2005 the couple sold two lots to a developer who in 2010 sold them to the city for expansion of the park. The Willmores kept another lot for themselves so they could build a new home on the Waunona Way property.

“It’s time we did something for us,” Betty Willmore told the State Journal at the time.

“Those cottages are about my age,” her husband Harold, then 75, said. “They need more maintenance and I can supply less. We could sell the whole thing, the house and the cottages, or do it this way and save a big share of what’s left of our lives.”