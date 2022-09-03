A new pavilion, beer and a blowout: Wisconsin football back at Camp Randall

Cloud cover and morning storms did little to dampen the Wisconsin football team’s season-opening 38-0 blowout against Illinois State on Saturday, the first matchup at Camp Randall where fans could enjoy a new $77.6 million, multi-deck pavilion outfitted with bars, restaurants and a rooftop terrace.

The luxurious addition to Camp Randall at the south end zone changed not only the aesthetic of the hallowed stadium but also the experience of fans who can now mingle, try out their bag toss skills and watch the game on 85-inch TV screens.

For the UW-Madison officials who stewarded the project, it’s an homage to the campus’ history and fans, particularly so since sporting events are still only months removed from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season ticketholder and alumni Ken Jungwirth called his first outing in the space a “VIP experience” only complemented by its stadium cuisine and bars. Once winter hits, the indoor space will certainly add some shelter from the cold weather too, he said.

“The overall experience is really nice,” Jungwirth said.

And what’s the price tag for enjoying these amenities and a cold alcoholic beverage in a stadium where booze sales have historically been limited to the suites? For the most monied fans, it could run into the thousands of dollars.

Standing room tickets run $700, with other areas going up from there. The university advertised prices earlier this year between $1,500 and $3,500 per person per season.

None of that includes a required, minimum donation to UW Athletics that starts at $2,500, which can be spread out over four years.

“Come for the restaurants, the great food, the bar,” Jungwirth said. “It is worth it.”

‘Like nothing I’ve ever seen’

The pavilion consists of three indoor clubs and an outdoor terrace. Crowning the roof of the new facility is the Fifth Quarter Patio, which has a mix of cushy seating, casual space, heaters, televisions and concessions.

Below sits the 1917 Club with its outdoor loge boxes, which overlook the stone wall of the Field House and the Champions Club, rows of cushioned chairback seating that can seat about 1,000 people. Yet one more floor down is the outdoor Touchdown Club.

That lowest level has front-row loge boxes that seat four or six people and ledge seats in rows above them. The loge boxes include a 20-inch TV and a refrigerator, and both areas have heated flooring. Both areas feed into the Victory Club with a bar, food service and a video screen wall inside.

“The transformation of the stadium in the south entrance is unbelievable,” said Justin Doherty, UW-Madison’s senior associate athletic director for external communications.

The Badger’s handily secured victory over the unranked MAC program only added to the “picture perfect night” for fans, Doherty said.

“The actual structure is just beautiful from top to bottom,” he said.

The university has hopes that the space can double as an event space, with officials teasing the possibility of hosting corporate events and weddings there.

Madisonian Craig Bartlett pointed out that each level has a different feel and access for fans, setting it apart from even Fiserv Forum and Lambeau Field.

“This premium ticket experience is like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Bartlett said.

Even casual spectators like Katie Arnold, who had never been to a Badger football game before, found plenty to enjoy in the new space.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s so fun.”

Saturday’s game saw two team records set in the first half. Safety John Torchio returned a goal line interception for a touchdown. The pick-6 broke a previous record of 91 yards set in 2017.

On Wisconsin’s next possession, running back Braelon Allen pulled off a 96-yard rushing touchdown, breaking the previous record of 93 yards set in 2013.