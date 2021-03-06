A 'nightmare' year for Madison funeral home trying to help families grieve during pandemic

Roman Ryan is used to dealing with death. Since 1938, his family has run Ryan Funeral Home, which has six locations across Dane County.

But nothing prepared him for the past year.

“It’s been … a nightmare,” the funeral home director said. “Horrible. Absolutely horrible.”

In the beginning, it wasn’t too bad, Ryan said. There were few COVID-19 deaths in the area. Then cases began to surge late last fall.

“All of a sudden we had COVID, COVID, COVID everywhere,” he said. “This went on for about seven weeks.”

Miraculously, no staff have been infected with COVID-19 despite several instances of exposure, Ryan said. He recalled one funeral where more than 20 of the 38 attendees at the funeral home tested positive within a week of the service.

Until recently, public health restrictions capped the number of people attending a service to 10 individuals.

With minimal services, Ryan’s revenue took a hit, though a Paycheck Protection Program loan helped buoy the business. He was able to keep all of his staff on board.