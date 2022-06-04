A 'really nice guy': Neighbor describes scene of Juneau County judge killing

Donna Voss opened her blinds Friday morning and saw a police car parked in front of her neighbor's house.

That's when the telephone calls started.

Voss' next door neighbor, retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer, had been shot and killed in his town of Lisbon home by a gunman at 6:30 a.m. Roemer was 68 years old.

Voss first heard from neighbors, and later on reporters, as a massive police presence took shape outside of Roemer's house.

"My husband and I, we were going to go down the street to our garage sales," Voss said in an interview. "Next thing I know I got a call from Juneau County Police saying we need to stay in the house, lock all the doors."

A retiree, Voss remembers Roemer as "a really nice guy." They didn't speak much, only to exchange words as the judge mowed his yard or walked his dogs.

"We'd stop and talk and that was about it," she said.

Roemer's wife and one of his sons had died in recent years, Voss detailed. The judge's two other sons lived with him at the home.

Voss heard from a neighbor that the judge's sons went to the nearby home a law enforcement officer after the shooting.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed during a press conference Friday that someone at Roemer's residence fled the scene and called the authorities from a neighbor's house.

Even one of Roemer's dogs escaped the home and was running around before a neighbor brought it into their home.

"That poor thing," Voss said. "When I got over there it was whining and whining."

The gunman who killed Roemer had compiled a list of other potential in what Kaul has described as a "targeted act" against the judicial system.

After entering the home, a police tactical unit found the gunman, 56, in Roemer's basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital though is in critical condition.

