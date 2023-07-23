"This is the hottest spot in Madison," said guitarist Darryl Thomas, who was not referring to Saturday's 80-degree heat before taking the stage with Milwaukee-based band Untitled under a large red and white-striped tent.

Instead, he was talking about the nearly completed Black Business Hub, a $25.5 million facility on the South Side designed to accelerate Black entrepreneurs and businesses.

"This is just, wow ... beautiful," Thomas said of the sleek, four-floor, 80,000-square-foot facility, which sits at the corner of South Park Street and Hughes Place down the street from the offices of the Urban League of Greater Madison.

The Black Business Hub is set to open around October, said Ruben Anthony Jr., the Urban League's president and CEO. The site will be the most recent addition to a series of initiatives led by Black and Hispanic leaders — totaling more than $150 million — that are reshaping the South Side with an infusion of new educational, economic and social opportunities.

"This is going to be a renaissance area for Black and brown businesses," said Derrick Smith, co-chair of the Black Business Hub Capital Campaign, while giving a public tour of the building before the ninth annual Unity Picnic, which unfolded in the adjacent parking lot.

The Hub, 2352 S. Park St., will include office and retail spaces for businesses and organizations, public co-working spaces, an area for pop-up shops for smaller businesses in the first-floor atrium and a commercial community kitchen. Summit Credit Union, Exact Sciences and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. are among the entities that will occupy larger office spaces throughout the building.

"It's really going to be a community building," Smith said. "That's what they built it for."

On the fourth floor is a building-wide outdoor patio area, featuring solar panels, plants and wall-size garage doors that can be opened during events. In view from the rooftop in the distance is the crane- and apartment building-peppered skyline of Downtown Madison.

"For decades now, Black businesses have been denied opportunities," Anthony said to a crowd in the building atrium. "We're going to change that scenario."

The building's hallways, bathrooms and first-floor atrium are largely completed with finished flooring, lighting and amenities. But the tenant spaces remain largely unfinished, although the Black Business Hub already has tenants signed up to occupy 60% of them, Smith estimates, with hopes for 100% occupancy by the end of the year.

While having already raised about $26 million for the project, which broke ground in April 2022, the Black Business Hub is still looking to raise about $3 million more, Smith said. As champagne flowed at the event, the Green Bay Packers Foundation announced it would provide a $250,000 challenge grant, matching all contributions for the facility through Sept. 30 up to $250,000.

On the west side of the building, also in progress is a four-story covered parking garage that the city is helping to build, Smith said. Further down Hughes Place at the intersection with Cypress Way is where Centro Hispano is building its new $20 million facility, a 25,000-square-foot site with a large plaza and underground parking. Also nearby will be the new $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

Samba Baldeh, a state representative for the 48th Assembly District and an immigrant from The Gambia, is planning to open a grocery store on East Washington Avenue. Baldeh said the Black Business Hub would offer needed opportunities for immigrants and people of color.

The building would be for immigrants "a place where they can go and say their ideas and be comfortable" and "realize the American dream," he said.

"(It) highlight(s) ... our communities of color and how diverse the city of Madison is becoming."

Hundreds flocked to the picnic, which ran from 1 to 5 p.m. after the Black Business Hub tours, to eat free barbeque, meet up with old friends, receive a free vaccine or get a free bike repair from the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Toriana Pettaway, after taking a selfie with the picnic area and the new facility in the background and talking with a friend she hadn't seen in three years, mentioned the importance of the Unity Picnic and new hub bringing together South Side residents.

"It's the people who make your environment," Pettaway said. "When people know each other, it keeps a community safer."

Pettaway hopes that the new hub offers a "cultural focus" for the multiple diverse communities represented across South Madison. The business hub for her is also a chance to change the conversation and reinvest for years in local residents.

"It is high time to start seeing a different focus and a different conversation being talked about in South Madison besides, you know, crime or low-income residents, or poverty," she said.

"It's time to hear economic prosperity and upward mobility ... that's how you keep the dollars going in the community. You've got to have the small business owners."