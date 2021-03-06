A rollercoaster of a year for pastor of Madison's largest Black church

The Rev. Marcus Allen describes the past year as a rollercoaster for his family and church.

Some of his hardest days have been losing members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the largest Black church in the city. Allen remembers accompanying two families to the hospital as they said goodbye to their loved one.

Early April was also a difficult time. That’s when Allen’s mom became infected with COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a week. He couldn’t visit her during that time but she pulled through.

Throughout the pandemic, Allen weighed whether to reopen the church, which has been closed since March. To many of his members, Mt. Zion is more than a place of worship. It’s where family comes together.

Allen knew how many of his members were struggling — parents trying to get by, children feeling isolated and lost, senior citizens cut off from one of their only forms of in-person contact — and what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health.

But each time Allen considered reopening, COVID-19 cases surged. So he kept the doors closed and continued with online church services. During months of nice weather, he also offered parking lot services.

Amid all of the hurt, Allen saw some hope, too.