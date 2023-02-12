GREEN BAY — There is no missing the Big Boy.

The 1.1 million-pound steam locomotive is one of the centerpieces of the National Railroad Museum established here in 1956 and was used to pull a 3,600-ton freight train for Union Pacific Railroad Co. on a 55-mile mountainous route in Utah. Because of the locomotive's length, it was articulated with a hinge in its middle to allow the massive piece of steel machinery built in 1941 to navigate curves. The attached 14-wheel tender could hold 32 tons of coal, which allowed the Big Boy to generate 7,000 horsepower and reach speeds of 70 mph.

The locomotive exhibit helps tell the story of railroading, ingenuity and commerce during World War II and beyond.

A much smaller train set at the museum chronicles a very different but powerful story. It began with a fascination of trains by 7-year-old George Fenn, of Oshkosh, but turned tragic when, as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Fenn went missing in 1943 amid a storm somewhere over New Guinea during World War II while piloting his P-39 Airacobra for an armed patrol. His body has never been recovered.

The train set remained with Fenn's family and for generations served as not only a play toy for his cousins, nieces and nephews but as a conduit to Fenn's life.

"The family never talked about it because they were so devastated," said Ann Reinke Strong, one of Fenn's nieces, who was born two months before his death. "It's been an interesting journey, getting to know him. Really, I think he was just a sweet young man."

The story of Fenn and his Buddy L model train he received as a Christmas gift 96 years ago will be the centerpiece of the museum's displays at three Wisconsin train shows this year, starting with the 55th annual Mad City Model Railroad Show & Sale next weekend at the Alliant Energy Center. The train set will also make appearances at the Titletown Train Show on April 1-2 and Trainfest Nov. 13-14 at State Fair Park in West Allis, and will be part of an exhibit at the museum beginning in June.

The Buddy L

Only Fenn's train isn't electrified, nor is it any specific gauge or part of an elaborate miniature landscape. Instead, it's made of heavy-duty steel, has no motor and only moves when it's pushed. The train, which uses a 3-inch-wide track, includes a 26-inch-long, 9-inch-high locomotive, along with a coal tender, cattle car, flatbed and a caboose, each ranging from 20 to 22 inches long and 7 to 9 inches high. Designed to be played outside, the train is a precursor to electric-model garden trains. Fenn would even set his up outside in the winter when he would make snow tunnels for the train.

"Can you imagine having these as a child," wondered Patricia Nishwitz of Dubois, Wyoming, a visitor to the museum last week. "They're like Tonka's in the 1970s."

The train had been set up on Wednesday at our request by the museum's curator, Daniel Liedtke. He had retrieved the train set from the museum's archives, placed the pieces on a cart and rolled the collection into the climate-controlled Lenfesty Center, a 26,880-square-foot building with a 40-foot-high ceiling that holds the A4 Class British locomotive and two railroad cars used by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II. The facility also is home to a Pullman sleeper car and an exhibit on porters and the GG-1, an electric locomotive built in 1932.

The Big Boy is the largest of them all, so it was quite the contrast when Liedtke donned white gloves to set up Fenn's Buddy L in the locomotive's literal shadow. The toy train sets were manufactured in the 1920s and 1930s by the Moline Press Steel Co. in East Moline, Illinois. The company had made steel parts for the automobile and agricultural implement industries but nearing bankruptcy, shifted to making steel toys like trucks, cars, tugboats, fire engines, construction equipment, airplanes and trains.

"They obviously look like a locomotive. They have a lot of the same parts, but they're not always to scale compared to something like this," Liedtke said, pointing to the Big Boy. "And a lot of times, you're looking at the same materials. So even the toys were built to last, and things like the locomotive were, too. It's really a neat thing to see both of them together like this."

Fenn's journey

In 1927, Fenn wrote to Santa Claus asking for only a Buddy L train. And Santa obliged. Young George already had a Buddy L ice truck and steam shovel, so the train served as another step for his growing collection. Fenn and a friend would also ride their bicycles to the Chicago and North Western Railroad Depot in Oshkosh to greet the Soo Line and C&NW trains, knew the railroad workers and spent hours hanging out.

But airplanes were also a fascination for Fenn, and he couldn't have been in a better place. While in high school, he took flying lessons from Steve Wittman, an air racer and aircraft engineer for whom Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh is named. After graduation, Fenn headed to UW-Oshkosh for his freshman year and then to UW-Madison, where he was a member of the junior varsity crew team. When he was 21 years old in 1942, Fenn enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, qualified to be a fighter pilot and served with the 36th Fighter Squadron, 8th Fighter Group, in the Pacific Theater.

In November of 1942, Fenn was given leave to attend the wedding of Reinke Strong's parents in Lawton, Oklahoma, which would be the last time he would see his family. A year later, Fenn was flying his one-seat plane with three other aviators at 20,000 feet when a violent weather front appeared. Visibility lessened, and one of the pilots spun out of formation, recovered at 9,000 feet and ultimately returned to base on the southern coast of New Guinea. The three others, including Fenn, failed to return.

Fenn earned the Purple Heart, posthumously, and is memorialized at Manila American Cemetery on the tablets of the missing and has a memorial marker at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh.

'Still hopeful'

The remains of the two other pilots have been recovered, one in 2020, and Reinke Strong believes her uncle will someday be found as well.

"There has to be families all over the country like us," Reinke Strong said from her home in Lexington, Massachusetts. "We're still hopeful."

But it's the train that has brought family members closer to Fenn as four generations of children have played with the train set, which led to more questions about Fenn. Initially, after Fenn's death, little was said, as his parents refused to talk about it. But as the family grew and got older and more time elapsed, there was a desire to learn more about Fenn from other family members.

When Fenn's sister, Lucille, died in 2020, at age 102, the family donated the train to the National Railroad Museum for safekeeping and to honor Fenn.

"It was a difficult decision, I have to say, to give up that train, because we knew it was his favorite," Reinke Strong said. "It was something really tangible that we had that we knew he loved."

