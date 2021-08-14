A UW-Madison alum's name was removed from Union space. Some historians call it a mistake

The Wisconsin Union stripped the name of a prominent alumnus — who as a student in the late 1910s belonged to a campus group called “Ku Klux Klan” — from a theater space in Memorial Union three years ago this month.

Four historians who have since learned about the removal of Academy Award-winning actor Fredric March's name told the Wisconsin State Journal that it was a mistake because the evidence of March's commitment to civil rights is overwhelming.

"A great disservice has been done," said Raymond Arsenault, one of the country's leading civil rights historians. "I hope so much that they undo this. But once these things happen, it’s difficult. They just want it to go away as a public controversy."

The Wisconsin Union Council — made up mostly of students but also some alumni, faculty and staff — made the decision to remove March's name and it has no plans to revisit the issue, Union spokesperson Shauna Breneman said.

UW-Madison has long struggled with Black students not feeling welcome on campus. Removing March's name from the Play Circle was seen by several hundred people on campus at the time of the 2018 removal as a small step in solidarity with students of color.