A UW-Madison alum's name was removed from Union space. Some historians call it a mistake

The Wisconsin Union stripped the name of a prominent alumnus — who as a student in the late 1910s belonged to a campus group called “Ku Klux Klan” — from a theater space in Memorial Union three years ago this month.
Four historians who have since learned about the removal of Academy Award-winning actor Fredric March's name told the Wisconsin State Journal that it was a mistake because the evidence of March's commitment to civil rights is overwhelming.
"A great disservice has been done," said Raymond Arsenault, one of the country's leading civil rights historians. "I hope so much that they undo this. But once these things happen, it’s difficult. They just want it to go away as a public controversy."
The Wisconsin Union Council — made up mostly of students but also some alumni, faculty and staff — made the decision to remove March's name and it has no plans to revisit the issue, Union spokesperson Shauna Breneman said.
UW-Madison has long struggled with Black students not feeling welcome on campus. Removing March's name from the Play Circle was seen by several hundred people on campus at the time of the 2018 removal as a small step in solidarity with students of color.
It isn't the only instance on campus where a piece of history was removed to address race-related concerns. Earlier this month the university removed the 42-ton Chamberlin Rock after student activists pointed to a 1925 State Journal story in which the rock was referred to with a racially charged word commonly used to describe any large dark rock at the time.
March, a native of Racine and well-known student leader on campus in the late 1910s, belonged to a student interfraternity society formed in 1919 that bore the “Ku Klux Klan” label.
A committee studying the history of the KKK on campus found the group appeared not to have been affiliated with any larger Klan groups nor did it find any evidence that the group engaged in acts of terrorism, violent intimidation or other activities commonly associated with the Klan.
The group also appears to have tried to distance itself from the national Klan, the report found. It changed its name from the KKK to "Tumas" after a second student group — a Klan-controlled housing fraternity, Kappa Beta Lambda, or KBL, for "Klansmen Be Loyal" — surfaced in 1924 and was tied to the national Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
The committee that produced the report about the white supremacist group's history on campus took no position on whether to cover up March's name. It instead suggested that any renaming of a particular place on campus follow more substantive work to acknowledge and address the university's overall culture of racial and religious bigotry — a public history project that is ongoing under the direction of Kacie Lucchini Butcher.
To Lucchini Butcher, who was not involved in the naming decision, the fact remains that no one on campus at the time challenged the existence of these groups.
"Nobody said we should really get these groups off campus, and so I think the report asks some really difficult questions about what kind of campus has groups like this, with no hesitancy, with no concern," she said.
The Union Council went ahead and voted to remove March's name in the summer of 2018 after receiving input from students, staff, faculty and alumni. A vote count wasn't recorded, but a majority of council members strongly objected to any connection to campus groups taking the name of or in any way associated with any organization called the Ku Klux Klan, Breneman said.
UW-Oshkosh, in a similar move last summer, removed March's name from its theater arts center. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said March's affiliation with the campus group was "troubling" and removing his name would "better reflect UWO’s commitment to inclusion and equity." University officials declined to comment this month.
Hitting the books
UW-Madison alumnus George Gonis sees the stripping of March's name as an overcorrection led by campus activists.
Gonis consulted dozens of books and scoured the Wisconsin Historical Society archives. He reviewed March's correspondence with civil rights groups — where many addressed him by either his first name or the more familiar "Freddie" — and studied photographs where March stood alongside Black artists and activists. He interviewed historians and sifted through other museums' collections.
Gonis, who earned degrees in journalism and history, published his research in an online film magazine late last fall. The 17,000-word article argues that UW-Madison, UW-Oshkosh, the Union and media ignored March's well-established legacy as a social justice advocate who worked alongside some of the biggest names in the civil rights movement.
"There appeared to be no sifting and winnowing," he wrote. "There appeared to be no continual search for truth from those demanding the removal of March’s name."
Report highlights
Among the research Gonis cites in his report:
- March was among a handful of celebrities to publicly back Marian Anderson, an opera singer who in 1939 was barred from a performance in Washington, D.C., because she was Black. His name appeared on an event program as a sponsor.
- The NAACP asked March to deliver a keynote address on live TV celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The organization cited the actor as "one of its longtime friends" when making the request.
- March narrated a documentary about Blacks serving in the military during World War II. A radio program he narrated also recognized their efforts.
- March forged friendships with a long list of progressive activists, including NAACP executive secretary Roy Wilkins, who lauded the actor's “past and present support of our efforts."
- March attended a secret meeting for Martin Luther King Jr. and some of his supporters in the Manhattan apartment of singer Harry Belafonte in 1963, just before King headed to Alabama where he would write his famous "Letter from Birmingham Jail."
- When Birmingham police used fire hoses and German Shepherds to quell peaceful demonstrators, March signed a telegram scolding President John F. Kennedy for not doing more to protect the protesters.
Historians weigh in
"An extraordinary misjudgment" is how Brandeis University professor Stephen Whitfield describes the removal of March's name from the theater.
Whitfield, who studies politics and culture of the 20th century, said UW undergraduates in the 1910s wouldn't have had a full understanding of the Klan and only later in the 1920s did the Klan emerge as sinister and dangerous.
March graduated from UW-Madison in 1920.
Film historian Patrick McGilligan, another expert quoted by Gonis, told the State Journal that evidence of March exhibiting any racist beliefs is "scant" and called the decision to remove March's name "questionable."
"I wonder about going back to punish someone who is dead for something he may or may not have done in his youth," he said, comparing it to individuals punished today for something they shared on social media years ago. "I'd treat this as a complicated story. The University of Wisconsin is treating it as a simple one."
University of Southern California professor Steven J. Ross, who was not contacted by Gonis but is familiar with March's career through his research on the history of Hollywood and the politics of actors, reviewed the case at the State Journal's request.
March's affiliation with the campus group was "certainly a stain," Ross said, but he added that a moment does not define a life. The rest of March's life was devoted to fighting for racial equality and democracy, stances that Ross said came with career consequences. For example, March alienated some of his audience for the political positions he took, much like athletes or celebrities supporting the Black Lives Matter movement today.
"I would have kept his name with a plaque talking about redemption and how one can realize they’re a youthful fool who can go on to lead a politically active life fighting for equality and against racism and anti-semitism at the possible cost of your career," Ross said.
Electronic recognition
The Union Council said in August 2018 that "more research is needed" on March's legacy before deciding whether he would receive recognition elsewhere in Memorial Union.
An electronic display installed on the Union's second floor includes about two dozen sections of Union history, including one about March.
Viewers can read about how March served in World War I, endured an emergency appendectomy and began his acting career as an extra. They can learn about some of the awards he won, his efforts in fighting anti-Nazism and when he died.