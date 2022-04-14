A Vietnam veteran lost almost everything in a Caledonia house fire this week. Here's how you can help

CALEDONIA — His Army photo was saved. But not much else.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is raising funds for a vet who lost his home and all his belongings in a house fire earlier this week.

The sole occupant of the house, Vietnam veteran George Shelton, exited the home safely. He was renting the single-story house.

VOW stepped in and is hosting Shelton at its veterans tiny homes village for vets who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The organization is additionally hoping to raise $10,000 via a Facebook fundraiser (facebook.com/donate/557110182344356) and in-person donations at its headquarters at 1624 Yout St., Racine, to go towards purchasing items Shelton may need when he finds a new home.

“We were able to salvage a handful of clothes and his Army photo but nothing else,” a release from VOW stated. “Due to this very unfortunate situation, we are asking for your support to get this veteran back on his feet … thank you for being a hero to a hero.”

Within a day, more than $3,000 of the fundraiser's $10,000 goal was raised.

No injuries were reported. The loss of the home is estimated at $25,000, according to Lt. Matt McGuire of the Caledonia Fire Department.

According to the CFD: The 911 call came in Tuesday morning as a structure fire on the 12100 block of 7½ Mile Road. Initial personnel arrived on the scene after 9 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the house.

Once firefighters made entry into the home, they discovered there was a small fire coming from the rear bedroom of the house, which was quickly extinguished.

The investigation for the cause of the fire concluded that it was an accidental blaze, McGuire said.

The Caledonia Police Department assisted with traffic control and the Red Cross was additionally contacted for assistance in finding temporary shelter for Shelton.

