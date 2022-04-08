A Wisconsin school lunch this week: Sliced cheese, apple slices and carrots. Nothing else.

Racine Unified School District has apologized for having "missed the mark with the lunch served" to students on Wednesday.

A mother with children at Wadewitz Elementary said in a message to The Journal Times on Wednesday night: "I have been trying to spread the word on what the children of RUSD were served for lunch today. My kids came home starving and told me they had carrots, apple slices, and three slices of cheese for LUNCH.

"I thought surely they were served more but just decided not to eat what was offered. I was wrong. This is probably why they no longer send home printed versions of the lunch."

Also on Wednesday, a video was posted on social media of a "hot lunch" at Gifford School that included what appeared to be a slice of American cheese, a bag of Goldfish pretzels, raw carrots and a small bag of apple slices.

In an apologetic post on social media Friday, RUSD said that: "Supply chain issues have been a huge challenge for school lunches here in RUSD and across the country. But we have clearly missed the mark with the lunch served this Wednesday. We are working to correct it going forward … #SayCheese #WheresTheBeef."

