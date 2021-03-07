A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread

Some “new normals” emerging from the pandemic are hard to predict. In the chamber survey, 57% of businesses said they were allowing employees to work remotely, up from 28% before the pandemic, with 44% saying such policies might become permanent.

A lasting uptick in remote work could alter consumer demand at many shops and restaurants, Brandon said. “These are the big unknowns,” he said.

Sethi said people may be more likely to work from home in the future if they’re not feeling well or wear a mask if they go to the office, steps that could reduce spread of many diseases. He also anticipates permanent changes in social greetings.

“Handshakes and hugs are going to go down, especially with people we don’t know,” he said.

Jones is focused on a wild card that could determine everyone’s fate. While demand for vaccine is fierce now, with limited supply, the opposite is likely to be true in a few months, when only those who don’t want the shots will be unimmunized, she said.