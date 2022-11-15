AAA: Thanksgiving travel numbers rebound despite gas prices; record number to fly

Despite higher air fares and near-record gas prices, nearly 1.1 million Wisconsinites are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

Overall travel numbers at the state and national level are within 1% the pre-pandemic high in 2019, according to the auto club, which predicts Wisconsin air travel will set a new all-time record, with nearly 107,000 people expected to fly.

Nationwide, about 4.5 million people are expected to fly from U.S. airports, despite airfares about 22% higher than a year ago.

“That’s the big story,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz. “There’s just so much demand that’s pent up.”

Jarmusz noted that Wisconsin’s largest airports, in Madison and Milwaukee, have added direct flights that could also be a factor in people deciding to fly.

Nearly 90% of Wisconsin travelers will go by car in spite of gas prices higher than any previous Thanksgiving.

Though prices have fallen since hitting an all-time high in June, the average price of gas in Wisconsin was $3.59 per gallon Monday, 48 cents more than at Thanksgiving last year.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” Jarmusz said.

Jarmusz said when gas prices are higher travelers typically adjust by spending less on hotels, dining and shopping.

AAA suggests leaving early to avoid heavy congestion in the afternoon and evenings Monday through Wednesday. Traffic is typically lighter in the morning and night and on Thanksgiving day itself.

“If you can wait and travel Thursday morning that’s actually going to be your best bet,” Jarmsz said.