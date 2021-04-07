Aaron Rodgers gets humorous surprise during 'Jeopardy!' hosting stint

When Shewfelt's question appeared on the screen, Rodgers paused before saying, "That is a great question. It should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it's incorrect."

The "Jeopardy!" Twitter account later posted a behind-the-scenes video in which Rodgers told Shewfelt, "I can see (your answer) out on the podium, and I was like, 'Please put something about the field goal on there. You will always be all-time in my book, my friend.' "

When Rodgers had been asked about the field-goal decision after the game, he said "I didn't have a decision on that one." Rodgers later added, "That wasn't my decision, but I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts, but it wasn't my decision."