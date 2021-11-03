Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Pelissero’s colleague, Ian Rapoport, reported that Rodgers is unvaccinated and thus won’t be able to be cleared for the game against the Chiefs even if he tests negative before Sunday.

An NFL source, who is not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the news to the State Journal on Wednesday morning. The source said Rodgers is considered unvaccinated by the NFL.

When asked in August a direct question about whether or not he was vaccinated, Rodgers said: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized. There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.

“It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

Rodgers' absence would mean backup Jordan Love will make his first career start in Kansas City, though that could change between now and Sunday if Love tests positive as well. In addition to Rodgers’ positive test, third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert also is in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Packers have won seven consecutive games since opening the season with a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.