Carpentry wasn't Abi Regan's first calling, but it's what she's grown to love over the past decade.

After 13 years as an accountant, Regan realized she wanted to do something else.

"I did enjoy the work. I was good at it, but I didn't like sitting at a desk all day," Regan said. "I wanted to work with my hands more instead of just typing things."

She took some "fun classes" at Madison Area Technical College like landscaping and small-engine repair. But it was a woodworking course that changed her life. After building a small side table from walnut in the class, "I was hooked immediately," Regan said. "I knew it had to be something working with wood."

Regan, 42, still wasn't certain what that was. She took a job doing rough framing carpentry on home and apartment sites for $10 an hour. It was "intense and very fast paced," she said, but not what she was looking for. She went back to MATC, this time in the construction and remodeling program, and found that a much better fit.

After graduating, Regan took a job with Geoff Lafayette Builder, where she learned "a ton of stuff." Then she started her own repair business, doing small jobs like installing window trim and patching drywall. A little over a year ago, she began working for Tony Trapp Remodeling.

With Tony Trapp, Regan said, she's working on things like kitchen and basement remodels and home additions.

The most rewarding part of her current job, Regan said, is "helping the homeowners achieve what they envision, especially when it exceeds their expectations." She enjoys developing relationships with clients, especially during months-long projects where "we really get to know each other and develop some friendships along the way."

The hardest part, she said, can be keeping things on schedule — working around weather and the schedules of subcontractors like electricians, plumbers, painters and drywallers.

"So many moving pieces and parts and keeping everyone communicating well and keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with what's going on and what time people are going to show up," Regan said. "That's a challenge."

Another challenge is solving problems posed by each individual job. On an addition, that might be figuring out how to make the new piece look like it was always a part of the house, she said.