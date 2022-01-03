 Skip to main content
Accused of killing and dismembering his parents, Chandler Halderson goes to trial

Missing couple Bart and Krista Halderson

Bart and Krista Halderson

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jury selection was underway Monday and opening arguments were scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of a 23-year-old Windsor man charged with killing and dismembering his parents and then lying about it to investigators.

Chandler Halderson

Halderson

Chandler Halderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse in the deaths of Bart, 50 and Krista Halderson, 53, over the Fourth of July weekend. He's been in the Dane County Jail since his arrest July 8, with bond currently set at $1 million.

Chandler Halderson enters court on Nov. 16, 2021, for hearings on several motions in his case.

Prosecution and defense attorneys and Circuit Judge John Hyland were questioning potential jurors about what they'd heard in the news about the case that could prejudice them against Halderson and whether there were other things going on in their lives that could make it difficult to serve on a jury for the three to four weeks the trial is expected to last.

Eighteen jurors will be chosen to hear the case, but only 12 will deliberate Halderson's fate after six alternates are chosen at random and dismissed once closing arguments are over. With the omicron variant of the coronavirus surging, the court is trying to prepare for the possibility that some jurors could take ill or there could be other pandemic-related reasons they have to drop out.

Local and national media outlets could livestream parts of the trial after Hyland in November turned down a request from Halderson's attorneys to bar livestreaming.

An attorney for a coalition of media outlets had argued they be allowed to livestream all the proceedings in the case, including when the jury is out of the courtroom and attorneys and the judge are discussing legal procedures or evidence.

Hyland instead is restricting the livestream to when the jury is in the courtroom. As in other trials, media will still be allowed to record and air all of the proceedings, but only when the jury is in the courtroom will they be able to broadcast proceedings as they're happening. The Wisconsin State Journal will not be livestreaming the trial.

Prosecutors say Halderson spun a "web of lies" after reporting his parents missing on July 7, when he said they didn't return to the home the three shared after his parents visited the family cabin in northern Wisconsin.

Bart Halderson's torso was found a day later in rural Dane County, and six days after that investigators found remains later identified as Krista Halderson's along the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. Bart Halderson had been shot once before being dismembered, the Dane County medical examiner found.

