'Active criminal investigation': 7 dead in apartment fire in Milwaukee suburb of Hartland, police say

HARTLAND — Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the Milwaukee suburb of Hartland, the police chief said.

“This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department,” police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded to the fire at a four-unit apartment complex.

Misko did not have information on whether others were injured.

This story will be updated.

