Advocate Aurora reports highest total of COVID inpatients since pandemic began

Advocate Aurora Health operates 10 hospitals in Illinois and 16 in Wisconsin, including Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Burlington's primary medical facility, also called Aurora Medical Center. Those hospitals are now treating more COVID-19 patients than they ever have before, the health system reported Monday.

As of Monday, the total across the 26 hospitals — plus one other smaller facility — was 1,426 inpatients with COVID-19. That includes 30 COVID inpatients in Kenosha and 12 in Burlington.

In one hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Advocate Aurora reports 269 COVID inpatients. The second-highest total within Advocate Aurora as of Monday is at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee: 142 COVID inpatients.

Another 466 patients are receiving care through Advocate Aurora's "Continuing Health" program; those 466 patients are not included in the total of 1,426.

“These are very concerning numbers. Not just numbers, but people,” said Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Mary Beth Kingston.

The numbers are “rising very quickly” to “an all-time high,” Kingston told reporters in a briefing Monday. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the 26 hospitals has “doubled from 30 days ago and quadrupled from 60 days ago,” she added.

Across all of Wisconsin's 136 hospitals, there were 1,710 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, according to tracking from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That's 156 more patients than one week prior.

Of those 1,710, 396 are in intensive care units.

Vaccines work According to November data from the state Department of Health Services: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than the vaccinated in Wisconsin.

Unvaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people by a ratio of 11 to 1.

For every one vaccinated person who dies of COVID-19, 12 unvaccinated people are dying in Wisconsin.

Only 4% of Advocate Aurora's COVID-19 inpatients have received a booster shot, Kingston said; the other 96% inpatients are either unvaccinated, have had only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible for a booster but never got one. The vast majority of them have pre-existing conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said Dr. Jeff Bahr, Advocate Aurora chief medical group officer.

During Monday's briefing, Kingston — along with Bahr and Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist — urged those listening to not only get vaccinated and get a booster, but to restrict gatherings and wear masks while in public in order to protect others’ health and to reduce the strain on limited medical resources. Without that, the “ripple effect” of any single person getting infected, then spreading the coronavirus — likely the highly contagious omicron variant — to others will become worse and worse.

Shortages

Kingston added that Advocate Aurora, like nearly all medical systems, was “experiencing staff shortages prior to this surge.” Some of that is because of doctors and nurses and others quitting or retiring early amid the pandemic.

“You (the public) are pandemic-fatigued, but we (medical professionals) are fatigued as well,” Mendoza said.

According to Advocate Aurora, its vaccine mandate made little impact on staffing. After its vaccine mandate took effect on Oct. 15, the company said 450 employees had been let go or quit. That’s still less than 1% of AAH’s total staff, since it has has about 75,000 employees.

The pre-existing shortages, as can now be seen, left the American health care system unprepared for wave after wave of COVID-19 patients.

A prediction from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, made prior to the pandemic, guessed that the state will have a shortage of between 2,300 and 6,300 nurses by 2025.

Kingston said that Advocate Aurora facilities have received help from the states of Illinois and Wisconsin in terms of supplemental nursing and respiratory therapy staff, but “we have not received federal assistance at this point in time.”

As The Journal Times reported in April 2021, more than half-a-year before the current surge in cases: "It remains unclear how much damage the health care workforce will take as a result of medical professionals 'burning out' and quitting because of the strain of the pandemic. But at least one nationwide survey from two California-based health care organizations, HOLLIBLU and Feedtrail, found that 'of the 1,300 nurses surveyed, three out five are likely to leave their position or specialty as a result of their experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. Further data analysis shows that 67 percent of respondents will either leave their current facility or quit the industry altogether; and 3 percent of these nurses have already resigned.'”

There's also already a shortage of educators prepared to train the next generation of nurses, who would be tasked with caring for Wisconsin's fast-aging population. According to Administrators of Nursing Education in Wisconsin, “In 2018, Wisconsin nursing schools turned away over 1,000 students who wanted to enter the nursing profession or advance their education and improve their clinical skills.”

Flu

While urging COVID-19 vaccination, Mendoza, who is based in Green Bay, added that he has a patient who is sick both with influenza and COVID-19.

Medical experts have been pushing the public to get flu vaccines in addition to COVID vaccines, as another way of protecting limited hospital resources.

According to the Department of Health Services, 58.2% of Wisconsinites and 55.2% of Racine County residents have received their full COVID-19 vaccination.

It is unclear what percentage of Wisconsinites have received a booster. However, DHS does report that 1.6 million booster doses have been administered statewide, equal to just over one-fourth of Wisconsin's total population of 5.82 million.

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported last month that "Wisconsin's flu vaccination rate, which has never topped 50%, is also lower this time than last year ... In December 2020, 37% of Wisconsinites had received the flu vaccine. 44% ultimately received the vaccine last season, a record for the state. This year, 33% of residents have gotten the shot, more similar to the 34% who'd gotten it at this time in December 2019."