Affiliate of casino giant Hard Rock in negotiations to purchase land off I-94 in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — An affiliate of casino giant Hard Rock International is in negotiations to purchase nearly 60 acres of land located southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street inn Kenosha County.

The land is owned by the village of Bristol, but is located within the city of Kenosha because of a longstanding boundary agreement between the two Kenosha County municipalities.

During a special meeting of the Village Board and Community Development Authority in the spring, a sales proposal from Kenosha Landco LLC was approved.

Kenosha Landco LLC and Hard Rock International have the same Davie, Florida, address listed as their headquarters.

Bristol Village Administrator Randall Kerkman said the village has been marketing the land for years and Kenosha Landco LLC made the highest offer of $15,213,221 for 59.91 acres.

He said the Florida-based company is negotiating with the village attorney. Both the Community Development Authority and Village Board are scheduled to take up the matter on Tuesday evening.

Kerkman said Kenosha Landco LLC has not disclosed its plans for the site located southwest of Uke’s Harley-Davidson (on the opposite side of the interstate) and northwest of Cracker Barrel.

“All approvals for use have to come from Kenosha since that is where the land is located,” a letter posted to the village website on July 8 reads. “The Village Board took the highest offer to maximize the investment made in the land.”

Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee Indian Tribe to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha. A referendum on the matter was approved by residents and supported by locally elected officials. The plan, however, was rejected by then Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 during his presidential campaign and after objections from the Forest County Potawatomi, operators of a casino in Milwaukee.

Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole tribe and operates casinos across the country. It recently opened a casino and entertainment complex in northwest Indiana. Chicago officials have also given the green light to a major casino in that city.

Developers of a Kenosha casino would have to partner with a local tribe to open a casino here.

Hard Rock International was not immediately available for comment.