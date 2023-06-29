UW-Madison will remove race as a factor in its admissions process following a Supreme Court ruling Thursday that deemed race-conscious acceptances to public and private colleges illegal.

Thursday's ruling struck down the long-standing use of race in admissions practices, as the Supreme Court considered two cases brought by conservative legal action group Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The lawsuits argued the schools discriminated against applicants of Asian heritage, and UNC additionally discriminated against white applicants, as part of its admissions policy.

The court ruled 6-3 regarding public universities. It ruled 6-2 regarding private universities, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson abstaining because she has close ties to Harvard University, the private university in the case.

The court's conservative bloc all sided with Students for Fair Admissions.

The ruling is expected to have an impact on UW-Madison's campus, but the extent won't immediately be known, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a letter to campus Thursday.

The university uses a holistic admissions process, where academic achievements are considered alongside other personality traits, such as leadership, creativity and talent. While the university focuses first on academics, race has been taken into consideration to ensure students are benefitting from a diverse population, Mnookin said.

"Though we have seen a roughly 50 percent increase in our underrepresented undergraduate student population in the past five years, our current enrollment percentages of underrepresented students still lag behind many of our peers," she said. "The ruling will require some modifications to aspects of our current admissions practices; we will, of course, adapt our practices to comply with the law.

"At the same time, I want to reiterate that our commitment to the value of diversity within our community, including racial diversity, remains a bedrock value of the institution."

But the argument of ensuring a diverse population of students is precisely what the court rejected in its opinion Thursday. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling that using race as a consideration violates the Fourteenth Amendment by elevating some races over others in a zero-sum game of admissions and selecting a diverse student body is a form of racial quotas, which are already illegal.

The decision vacates decades of judicial precedent. In 1978, the court ruled 8-1 that higher education universities could use race as one of multiple admissions criteria while prohibiting them from basing decisions on racial quotas; in 2003, the court narrowly upheld the legality of using race but alluded the day would come that affirmative action would not be necessary.

Students for Fair Admissions also has targeted UW-Madison, but has not filed a lawsuit in that instance.

UW-Madison's student population is 60% white. The next largest ethnic group, Hispanic students, make up 7.2% of the population; Black students are just 2.4% of the population despite Black residents being 6.6% of the state's population. International students, who are not broken down by race in university statistics, are 14% of UW-Madison's enrollment.

Not all University of Wisconsin System schools use race as a part of their admissions process. UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said in a statement Thursday the court's ruling will not significantly affect the school's admissions practices.

The System is in the process of reviewing the ruling to see what, if any, impact it will have on its universities, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

Local GOP pressure

Earlier this week, Republican lawmakers circulated a bill that would force the System, namely UW-Madison, to change its admission policies to grant direct admission to any students in the top 5% of their class.

The bill, if passed into law, could upend UW-Madison's admissions processes by requiring staff to place a heavier emphasis on academic achievement rather than its current holistic process and potentially reducing access for any applicant not considered to be in the top 5% of their class.

While UW-Madison is required to admit no fewer than 3,600 in-state students as part of its freshman class each fall, just fewer than 70,000 students are expected to graduate from Wisconsin public and private high schools next spring, meaning UW-Madison could be obligated to offer direct admission to about 3,500 students if they all applied.

Republicans justified the legislation by recounting examples of constituents who came to them after either being waitlisted or rejected from UW-Madison, despite feeling their grades or test scores should have been enough to grant them admission.

At the same time, Republicans are seeking to pressure the System to eliminate all of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) staff and programming by trimming $32 million from its budget, about what Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, estimates the System spends on such efforts over a two-year period. If that proposal becomes law, Republicans would move the $32 million into a discretionary account, and the System could petition the Joint Finance Committee for access to it to bolster workforce development.

The System employs 188 employees whose role in some way focuses on DEI. In addition to traditional DEI staff, those roles include staff in departments such as disability accommodations, Title IX compliance and veterans and non-traditional student support, according to a list provided by the System.

Little impact elsewhere

Other area colleges' admissions practices are unlikely to be changed by the ruling. Neither Edgewood College nor Madison Area Technical College (MATC) use race as a consideration in their admissions process, though they do collect information on race for data purposes.

Edgewood College bases its admissions off high school grade point averages or GED completion; if applicants don't meet the requirements, admissions staff then turn to a more holistic approach involving a personal letter and an interview, said Tess Ferzoco, vice president for enrollment management.

"From our very first days in 1927, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa committed to providing educational opportunities for young women. That was considered ‘radical’ by some at that time," Edgewood College President Andrew Manion said in a statement. "Today, we embrace that mission that we inherit, to build a more just and compassionate world through the educational experience we deliver to our students.”

All Wisconsin Technical College System schools, including MATC, are considered "open access" schools, spokesperson Katy Pettersen said. While the technical colleges consider race and gender as an important part of equity, so are other demographics, such as being a single parent, having been incarcerated or learning English as a second language.

That data guides decisions over how the technical colleges can best support those populations to make sure they finish their programs, Pettersen said.

"We don't consider much of anything (in admissions)," she said. "We allow everyone in who wants to come and get more education."

