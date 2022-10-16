African American community in Walworth County receives its historical due

LAKE IVANHOE — The excitement and awe remain 57 years after Peter Baker arrived here with his best friend’s grandfather.

This 46-acre lake east of Lake Geneva is where Baker has chased bluegill, bass and northern pike, watched ducks and geese float in its waters and kingfishers dive for prey.

There were summer swims, winter toboggan runs and family picnics.

And for a 10-year-old African American boy from Chicago’s South Side, this housing development off of Highway 50 in Walworth County was a slice of heaven that Baker had no idea existed prior to his arrival here in 1965.

“I came into an environment that was completely different from where I was growing up, even though I lived in a real nice neighborhood, in a very big house and had a big back yard,” Baker recalled Thursday as we stood on Lake Ivanhoe’s shore. “I didn’t have this room to move. There were houses everywhere I walked (in Chicago). And, up here, there were woods to walk in.”

But it wasn’t just the natural environment that made this place special. This community in the mid-1960s consisted of about 30 homes, most owned by African Americans who were looking for lake-life-living within a short drive of their Chicago area homes. And now this community’s history, which began in 1926 as the state’s first Black-owned resort property, is being highlighted thanks to the efforts of Baker and others who have been advocating for years for a historical marker from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

On Saturday, the brown, metal marker on a single steel pole was erected just outside the clubhouse of the Lake Ivanhoe Property Owners Association and is helping to tell the story of this unique piece of Wisconsin history that occurred in the shadow of the more opulent, larger and whiter resorts and homes that surround nearby lakes Delavan, Geneva and Como.

“It was definitely a hidden gem,” said Baker, a retired machinist. “I really feel proud of this and the recognition and look forward to it being remembered for what it was and how wonderful of a place it was.”

The program

The marker is the 599th in the state’s historical marker program, created in 1943, which is making an effort to better recognize the history of Black residents, Native Americans and other underrepresented communities. On Monday, the 600th will be erected in State Fair Park in West Allis. It will tell the story of the Tee Sisikeja Mound Group located in what is now the DNR Woodland Preserve within the park.

At one time there were four mounds on the site, but only one remains. The mound group was first recognized by the Wisconsin Archaeological Society, which placed a stone marker in 1910. A larger, more informative sign was erected in 2006 as part of the Sacred Sites Run, a national recognition program for sacred sites.

Both the Lake Ivanhoe and State Fair Park markers are part of a three-year program from the Wisconsin Historical Society in which it will work with communities to “craft a more dynamic and accessible marker program that better reflects Wisconsin’s rich and diverse history.” The effort, designed to install 10 to 12 markers a year, is being supported with a $75,190 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

“These funds make it possible to prioritize co-curation with members of the community, identify and create new markers and remove and replace markers that contain inaccurate or outdated language,” according to the historical society.

Lake Ivanhoe

Wisconsin is home to thousands of lakes, but none have the history of Lake Ivanhoe.

According to a 1972 thesis by Samuel L. Gonzales, a student at UW-Whitewater, the land around the lake was first developed as a resort by affluent Black residents from Chicago after World War I. The city was in a housing crisis caused by the lack of new construction during the war, the migration of poor Black people from the rural South and racist property owners associations, restrictive covenants and violence. Besides housing, Black residents also competed for beaches, parks and playground facilities, which “intensified racial hatreds” and erupted in the Chicago race riot of 1919 in which 38 people were killed and 537 injured, Gonzales wrote.

“Jeremiah Brumfield, Bradford Watson and Frank Anglin (a trio of prominent African Americans in Chicago) began seeking recreational areas to which they could take their families during the summer months in order to avoid the hostility in Chicago,” Gonzales wrote. “They visited numerous white resort areas in Michigan and in Wisconsin but found prejudice and discrimination as much a part of the communities there as it was a part of Chicago.”

That’s when the trio purchased 43 acres of land on Lake Ryan in Walworth County in 1926, began selling narrow lots and renamed the lake as Ivanhoe. When a pavilion opened in 1927, noted jazz musician Cab Calloway performed. But when the Great Depression hit in October 1929, the unsold lake lots went to a sheriff’s sale. There were attempts by new white owners to make the property a white resort, but a 1934 court case struck down those efforts and Black people continued to buy property and build homes on the site, which also included Franklin’s Lodge, with a bar, restaurant, dance floor, jukebox and pool tables.

No longer a resort, the development now has about 60 homes, but only nine are occupied by African American families. Its streets, however, reflect African American history. They include Phyllis Wheatly Drive, in honor of the enslaved poet; Banneker Drive, for Benjamin Banneker, an African American naturalist, mathematician and astronomer; and Crispus Attucks Drive, named after a man of African and Native American descent who had escaped slavery and is known as the first American colonist killed in the American Revolution.

Janet Alexander Jones, 79, visited Lake Ivanhoe last week for the first time in decades. She spent part of her summers as a child here fishing, swimming and hanging out with friends and neighbors. She was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois, where she continues to live and is a licensed real estate broker. Her family never owned property here but always rented a cabin.

“I came to camp, play and let mosquitoes bite me,” Alexander Jones said with a chuckle. “Things like this are all over the U.S., but because they weren’t written about, or written and then destroyed, you don’t know about them.”

Baker has a unique perspective as one of the more tenured residents in the community. He moved here with his mother when he was in eighth grade and attended school in Lake Geneva, where he was one of only a few African Americans in the district. His mother initially taught at a private elementary school in Burlington before landing a job teaching in Lake Geneva.

After high school, Baker worked in Burlington and Kenosha but also built and sold homes in Lake Ivanhoe, including his current home on Crispus Attucks Drive, which he constructed in 2007 and has views of the lake through a stand of trees. He remembers his first trip to the lake in 1967 like it was yesterday and is thankful for his friend’s grandfather who opened a life-altering world for him.

“We caught a bunch of bluegills. I kind of think I was labeled ‘The Fisherman’ that day,” said Baker, who now fishes all over the state. “I went home (back to Chicago), told my parents about the community, and the next week they came up and bought a home. I’m just glad things went the way they went.”